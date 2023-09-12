Pro wrestling comes to a Portland brewpub

Share on email (opens in new window)

Anarcho Pro wrestler Kylan Rowland goes upside down to quash his opponent, who rolled out of the way, at a Woodstock street fair this summer. Photo: Courtesy of Collin Oldham

Feet may fly this weekend when Portland's Anarcho Pro wrestling shows up at Gigantic Brewing's Barrel Room.

Anarcho is essentially a "have ring, ref and wrestlers, will travel" type of business.

Owner Evin Granado, 36, tried his hand at mixed martial arts but kept getting injured.

Last summer, someone offered to sell him a mobile wrestling ring and he saw an opportunity to combine two lifelong loves.

"I've always thought that wrestling and music together could combine and create something for more than just one subculture," Granado told Axios.

Four bands are playing Saturday, between four rounds of very serious wrestling.