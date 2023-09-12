2 hours ago - Things to Do
Pro wrestling comes to a Portland brewpub
Feet may fly this weekend when Portland's Anarcho Pro wrestling shows up at Gigantic Brewing's Barrel Room.
Anarcho is essentially a "have ring, ref and wrestlers, will travel" type of business.
Owner Evin Granado, 36, tried his hand at mixed martial arts but kept getting injured.
Last summer, someone offered to sell him a mobile wrestling ring and he saw an opportunity to combine two lifelong loves.
- "I've always thought that wrestling and music together could combine and create something for more than just one subculture," Granado told Axios.
Four bands are playing Saturday, between four rounds of very serious wrestling.
- Vaulting off barrels into the ring "might happen," Gigantic owner Jeff Love says. No promises!
More Portland stories
