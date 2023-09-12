2 hours ago - Things to Do

Pro wrestling comes to a Portland brewpub

Emily Harris
A man is upside down in the air, feet above his head, while a man in a black and white referee shirt looks on in a traveling wrestling ring set up with street onlookers.

Anarcho Pro wrestler Kylan Rowland goes upside down to quash his opponent, who rolled out of the way, at a Woodstock street fair this summer. Photo: Courtesy of Collin Oldham

Feet may fly this weekend when Portland's Anarcho Pro wrestling shows up at Gigantic Brewing's Barrel Room.

Anarcho is essentially a "have ring, ref and wrestlers, will travel" type of business.

Owner Evin Granado, 36, tried his hand at mixed martial arts but kept getting injured.

Last summer, someone offered to sell him a mobile wrestling ring and he saw an opportunity to combine two lifelong loves.

  • "I've always thought that wrestling and music together could combine and create something for more than just one subculture," Granado told Axios.

Four bands are playing Saturday, between four rounds of very serious wrestling.

  • Vaulting off barrels into the ring "might happen," Gigantic owner Jeff Love says. No promises!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more