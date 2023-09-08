With Labor Day behind us, Portlanders are still embracing the city's relatively warm days followed by cool, crisp evenings.

Take advantage of the nice weather. We've got some stuff for you to do.

🛍️ SOMO Flea is back this weekend in the Urbanite parking lot. Dozens of vendors, including tattoo artists, tintype photographers, vintage clothiers and home decor sleuths, will set up shop from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

🎭 Comedian and talk show host John Oliver will perform at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets are steep, starting at $137.

🐦 The Vaux's swifts return to roost at Chapman Elementary's chimney nightly during September. If you've never been, it's an extraordinary phenomenon to behold. Be there before sunset and bring a blanket and chairs.

🚲 Cruise the car-free streets of Southwest Portland during Sunday Parkways near Gabriel Park. Two miles of streets will be closed to vehicles from 11am to 4pm for residents to enjoy live music, art and more.

🎤 Belt out classics from the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll during "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Keller Auditorium every day through Sept. 10. Tickets start at $30.

🎃 Ready to embrace fall? The Corn Maize on Sauvie Island is now open through the end of October. Enjoy picturesque views of Mount Hood while getting lost in the maze's windy path, carved especially for its 25th anniversary. Tickets start at $8.