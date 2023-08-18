Since the 100-degree temperatures snapped, this weekend is a great opportunity to get out on the town after days spent inside glued to the AC.

Plus: There's plenty to do.

🧚🏼 Sway along to the folksy electronica sound of singer-songwriter sensation Maggie Rogers Friday at 6:30pm on the Edgefield lawn. Tickets start at $65.

🥡 The grand opening party for the Midtown Beer Garden, the downtown food cart pod recently revitalized by financial services app Expensify and Portland restaurant group Chefstable, kicks off Sunday at 3pm.

🥒 Is your garden overflowing with zucchini? Off load it during PDX's Yard Share event Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Those with produce to give register for the event, and then anyone can use the interactive map to pick up fruits and veggies. A great alternative to buying $6 heirloom tomatoes at New Seasons.

🚲 Head to the Hollywood Theatre to pay tribute to Paul Reubens for a screening of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." Showtimes vary Saturday and Sunday.

🌭 Watch adults act like children in the annual Soapbox Derby at Mount Tabor Saturday starting at 10am. For every derby car decorated as a hot dog, take a shot of nonalcoholic cider.