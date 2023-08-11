The weather should be lovely this weekend — good days to get out and play before a heat wave looks to send temperatures into triple digits early next week.

From star gazing to elephant garlic, there is plenty to do!

✨ If you can't make it to Oregon's dark sky park in Prineville to watch the Perseid meteor showers peaking this weekend, try the OMSI Star Party at Rooster Rock State Park in the Columbia Gorge Saturday night.

Astronomers will bring the big telescopes but feel free to bring your own, or binoculars too. Lawn chair and blankets optional. Free, $5 parking. Starts at sunset.

🎭 Catch the adults-only, puppet-show spoof on Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado" opera. Kicks off with a half-hour pre-show wine and cheese meet and greet. This Saturday and Sunday plus three shows next weekend. 7:30pm at the Portland Puppet Museum in Sellwood. $20.

📚 Storytime at the Portland State University Farmer's Market focuses on Chinese art, culture and identity. Appropriate for kids pre-K through early elementary. ASL interpretation. Saturday, 10am-noon, in front of the PSU library. Free.

🪨 A special after-hours evening for members of Portland's Black community to enjoy and introduce folks to rock climbing. At Movement Portland in the Pearl. Sunday, 6:30pm, $12.50.

🧄 Elephant garlic gets fêted at the annual festival in North Plains. Crafts, a book sale and half-marathon, plus a garlic parade, beer garden, and music lineup. Friday noon to 11pm, Saturday 10am to 11pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free admission.

🌶️ Try hot takes on hot sauce — BBQ, vegan and more — at the Hot Sauce Expo. You can also enter different hot stuff eating contests — there is a $1,000 prize for a reaper pepper eating world record challenge. Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 6pm, 1945 SE Water Ave, the dirt lot just south of OMSI. $10 general admission.

🍨 And for a sweeter taste sensation, a reminder of one great way to relish Portland's blackberry season — this weekend's blackberry jasmine ice cream pop-up at the Steven Smith Tea tasting room. Saturday, noon-4pm, 500 NW 23rd.