Sunny summer weekends are scarce, so why stay in? (Although we won't judge if you do.)

The 43rd annual Cathedral Park Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at 4:30pm under the St. Johns Bridge. The free event also features Portland-based musicians; check out the full lineup here.

The Portland Dyke March takes to the streets Saturday at 5:30pm starting at NW Naito between Oak and Harvey Milk Street. Show up and show out.

Check out our local music scene up close at Milwaukie Porchfest, Friday from 6:30 to 8:30pm. And don't worry if you miss this one; there will be two more later this month.

Embrace crying in public at the Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts with its showing of the animated film "Coco." Tickets are $8 and the show starts at 6pm Friday.

Spend the night riding around and enjoy "Bike Play: Jurassic Bike" as part of Pedalpalooza. The show runs through Sunday and starts at 7pm in front of Abernethy Elementary School.

The Plate and Pitchfork Farm dinner series continues with a culinary showcase Saturday evening from the chefs behind Kim Jong Grillin', Sunrice and Cho Wines. Tickets are pricey ($225) but proceeds go toward assisting the next generation of farmers.