How to spend this summer weekend in Portland
Sunny summer weekends are scarce, so why stay in? (Although we won't judge if you do.)
The 43rd annual Cathedral Park Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at 4:30pm under the St. Johns Bridge. The free event also features Portland-based musicians; check out the full lineup here.
The Portland Dyke March takes to the streets Saturday at 5:30pm starting at NW Naito between Oak and Harvey Milk Street. Show up and show out.
Check out our local music scene up close at Milwaukie Porchfest, Friday from 6:30 to 8:30pm. And don't worry if you miss this one; there will be two more later this month.
Embrace crying in public at the Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts with its showing of the animated film "Coco." Tickets are $8 and the show starts at 6pm Friday.
Spend the night riding around and enjoy "Bike Play: Jurassic Bike" as part of Pedalpalooza. The show runs through Sunday and starts at 7pm in front of Abernethy Elementary School.
The Plate and Pitchfork Farm dinner series continues with a culinary showcase Saturday evening from the chefs behind Kim Jong Grillin', Sunrice and Cho Wines. Tickets are pricey ($225) but proceeds go toward assisting the next generation of farmers.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.