Another weekend of sun and temperatures in the 80s. There's plenty to do in Portland, so we sorted through the city's many, many events to bring you a range of activities for whatever vibe you're looking for.

Portland Night Market is back Friday and Saturday with over 175 vendors dishing out food, drinks, home goods, vintage clothing, art and more. The free event in Central Eastside is from 4–11pm.

Get up and dance Friday night at Company Bar's Hot Summer Nights, featuring deep house bops and soulful grooves from Yawning and DJ Timothy Bee. 6–10pm.

Palomar's rooftop pop-up Tocayo is now open on Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. See what the cool kids are up to while sipping on a boozy mango lassi. 4–10pm.

Smell the roses while in downward dog at Peninsula Park Saturday morning with Yoga in the Park. The event is free, but donations are accepted. 9:15am. You can also register here.

Relive the '80s horror cult classic "Poltergeist" in Rooster Rock for Movies in the Park on Saturday, hosted by Oregon State Parks and the Hollywood Theatre. Entry is free. 9pm.

A "fair-like" pizza event on Sunday, Sauced, will offer tastings from over 30 woman-owned beverage brands and female pizzaiolas from across the country. The event takes place at the Redfox Commons and tickets cost $75. 12–4pm.

To celebrate Potland's one-year anniversary, the dispensary is putting on a block party Sunday with DJs, tattoos and over 30 art vendors. 2–7pm.