With temperatures in the 80s, the July 4 holiday weekend is one to enjoy outside.

Here are five events to check out.

🐘 Bluegrass plus band Jackstraw headlines Friday's music at the Zoo. Show starts at 6:30pm, with kids activities an hour earlier. Food trucks are on site. Tickets only in advance online.

🎷 Tickets (one-day or full passes) are still available for the Waterfront Blues Festival with a lineup including Chicago blues icon Buddy Guy and Portland's own Curtis Salgado. Plus a fireworks show on July 4. Saturday through Tuesday.

🎻 Portland's summer classical music festival, Chamber Music Northwest, is also in full swing, offering a "Baroque-era musical journey" including Bach's Magnificat Saturday evening at Reed College.

🍻 Local beer — plus wine and cider — at the Craft Beer Festival at Fields Park in NW. $50, tickets now only at the door. Friday through Sunday; non-drinkers are free the last day.

🎌 Hear all the things a Japanese zither can do in the skilled hands of koto ensemble Oregon Koto-Kai. Saturday, 1:15pm at the Portland Japanese Garden. Free with garden admission.