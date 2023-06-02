Lifeguard recruits are up, easing Portland's staff shortage

Lifeguards are a hot commodity here and around the country as a three-year shortage drags on. But Portland Parks & Recreation says its hiring pipeline is fuller this year than last.

Why it matters: Staying cool and playing outside are quintessential summer activities, especially as the weather gets hotter, and learning to swim helps with safety. But last year, pool staff shortages in Portland closed slides and limited lessons.

By the numbers: Full staffing for summer means about 725 swim instructors and lifeguards, according to Andre Channel, a recruiter with Portland parks.

283 are year-round staff, while almost 450 must be filled seasonally.

As of yesterday, PP&R had hired just 98 summer staffers.

Their seasonal applicant number is up by more than fifty percent over this time last year, according to PP&R.

Swim staff at North Clackamas Aquatic Park, with three slides and a wave pool, is currently about 15% lower than pre-pandemic levels, and they're still hiring, according to spokesperson Melina DeFrancesco.

What they're saying: "We're hoping to be fully staffed or close to it by the time that all the pools start opening up for summer programs," Portland recruiter Channel told Axios.

Of note: All four of Portland's indoor and seven outdoor pools are scheduled to open June 21.

Swim class sign-up starts May 17.

Context: Park staff credit the property tax levy to fund park operations that voters approved in fall 2020, after a summer when all pools stayed closed.

That's paid for recruiters, including one focused only on aquatics, who hit twice as many job fairs this year compared to last, according to Mark Ross, a spokesperson for Portland Parks & Recreation.

The funding also helped bump lifeguard and swim instructor pay from a $15 per hour starting wage to $18.

Zoom out: Nationally, about a third of over 309,000 public pools are affected by staff shortages this year, per estimates from the American Lifeguard Association.

The main problem is that the pandemic “wiped the slate of certified lifeguards completely clean,” Bernard J. Fisher II, director of health and safety at the lifeguard association, told Axios' Kelly Tyko.

Some cities are offering bonuses. Indianapolis offered new hires $500 and more than doubled its staff, Axios’ James Briggs reports.

Seattle is struggling to fill needed lifeguard jobs, forcing several beaches and pools to stay closed for the summer, writes Axios' Melissa Santos.

Zoom in: Portland is looking for "fun people that like being in the water," says Channel. Training is provided.

You have to be over 16 to apply.

Separately: Portland's popular Willamette River swim spots don't have lifeguards, so swim at your own risk.