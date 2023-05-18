Weekend guide: Skates, stumps and plenty of food
It's another real summer weekend, May 19-21, but not so scorching this time. Explore and enjoy!
🛼 Friday is Glow Skate Night again at Oaks Park Roller Rink. Disco lights and glow sticks. Every third Friday of the month. 7-10:30pm.
🎭 Snag tickets for the Friday preview of boundary-pushing Shaking the Tree Theater's newest production, "In A Different Reality She's Clawing At The Walls." A month-long run opens Saturday.
- Billed as "the sisyphean search for the unplugged mind."
🌲 Hear the Story of Stumps on a free guided tour Saturday morning at Tryon Creek State Park in SW Portland. 10am.
🛸 McMenamins' UFO Festival runs through Sunday in McMinnville. Music, talks, film and alien costume contest.
🍷 Pair wine from local vintners with food from local chefs at the Asian American Pacific Islander Food and Wine fest in Dayton. Two-hour time slots, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $65. A shuttle from Portland is available.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.