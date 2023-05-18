1 hour ago - Things to Do

Weekend guide: Skates, stumps and plenty of food

It's another real summer weekend, May 19-21, but not so scorching this time. Explore and enjoy!

🛼 Friday is Glow Skate Night again at Oaks Park Roller Rink. Disco lights and glow sticks. Every third Friday of the month. 7-10:30pm.

🎭 Snag tickets for the Friday preview of boundary-pushing Shaking the Tree Theater's newest production, "In A Different Reality She's Clawing At The Walls." A month-long run opens Saturday.

  • Billed as "the sisyphean search for the unplugged mind."

🌲 Hear the Story of Stumps on a free guided tour Saturday morning at Tryon Creek State Park in SW Portland. 10am.

🛸 McMenamins' UFO Festival runs through Sunday in McMinnville. Music, talks, film and alien costume contest.

🍷 Pair wine from local vintners with food from local chefs at the Asian American Pacific Islander Food and Wine fest in Dayton. Two-hour time slots, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $65. A shuttle from Portland is available.

