🗣️ Former President Trump slammed President Biden's immigration policies during a campaign stop in Phoenix yesterday — his first since his hush money conviction last week. (AZcentral)

🤖 Waymo increased its robotaxi service area by 90 square miles to include north Phoenix, north Scottsdale, downtown Mesa and parts of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. (KTAR)

📹 UofA journalism professor Liliana Soto will no longer teach at the university after faculty raised ethical concerns about her also working part-time as press secretary for Gov. Katie Hobbs. (Arizona Daily Star)