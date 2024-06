💰 The Department of Child Safety approved a previously denied rate hike to a group home after it contributed $400,000 to Gov. Katie Hobbs' inauguration fund and the Arizona Democratic Party. (AZcentral)

The governor's office said it had no involvement in DCS' decision.

🗳 Activist group LUCHA filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Secure the Border Act from the November ballot on the grounds it violates the Arizona Constitution. (12 News)

ğŸŒž A heat wave is expected to bring record temperatures to southern and western Arizona this week. (Axios)

An earthquake in northern Mexico yesterday morning could be felt in Yuma and other parts of southwestern Arizona. (ABC 15)