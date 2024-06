🛒 A new federal program to provide money for food to low-income families during the summer could help around 605,000 Arizona children. (Tucson Sentinel)

🚧 The first phase of the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment project is scheduled to open in October. (Arizona's Family)

🏛 The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated a death sentence for convicted murderer Danny Lee Jones, overturning a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AZcentral)

⚾ Major League Baseball suspended Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank for one year for betting on games. (12 News)