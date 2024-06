🗳 Former President Trump will speak Thursday at a town hall at Phoenix's Dream City Church. (Fox 10)

🙠The mayors of San Luis and Yuma declined invitations from the White House to attend the unveiling of President Biden's executive order to curb asylum claims along the U.S.-Mexico border, citing scheduling conflicts. (AZcentral)

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also declined an invitation because she has official travel scheduled, her office tells Axios.

💩 The world's largest collection of fossilized poop is on display at a "Poozeum" in Williams. (UPI)