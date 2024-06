Gila River police officer Joshua Briese was shot to death Saturday after responding to a disturbance at a home in Santan. (12 News)

💸 A judge ordered Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne to pay $120,000 over an unsuccessful lawsuit against dual language programs in Arizona schools. (Capitol Media Services/KJZZ)

⚾ Grand Canyon University upset UofA in the NCAA baseball tournament Friday, the Antelopes' first tournament win in program history. (Arizona Sports)