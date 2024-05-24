🌭 BBQ before it's too late
Our cookout days are dwindling, but this Memorial Day weekend may provide your last best shot for ideal barbecue weather, according to a new analysis from food research company Pantry and Larder.
The big picture: A five-year review of summer weather data found the optimal date for a barbecue in Phoenix and Tucson is tomorrow.
- Mesa's perfect date is Sunday.
How it works: Pantry and Larder determined ideal weather conditions include:
- A maximum feels-like temperature of 88.
- 25% cloud cover and low rain chances
- A slight breeze
1 spicy thing: If you're in charge of the cookout menu this weekend, might we suggest some grilled jalapeño poppers?
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more