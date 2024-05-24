36 mins ago - News

🌭 BBQ before it's too late

headshot

Symbol map of U.S. cities showing the best date for a summer barbecue in 2024, based on an analysis of local weather data from 2019 to 2023. Southern cities have ideal dates early in the season, in May or June, while cities on the West Coast and Northeast have dates in July and August.
Data: Pantry and Larder; Note: Ideal conditions defined as a late sunset, maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88°F, minimal chance of rain, 25% cloud cover and a slight breeze; Map: Axios Visuals

Our cookout days are dwindling, but this Memorial Day weekend may provide your last best shot for ideal barbecue weather, according to a new analysis from food research company Pantry and Larder.

The big picture: A five-year review of summer weather data found the optimal date for a barbecue in Phoenix and Tucson is tomorrow.

  • Mesa's perfect date is Sunday.

How it works: Pantry and Larder determined ideal weather conditions include:

  • A maximum feels-like temperature of 88.
  • 25% cloud cover and low rain chances
  • A slight breeze

1 spicy thing: If you're in charge of the cookout menu this weekend, might we suggest some grilled jalapeño poppers?

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more