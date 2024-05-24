🌭 BBQ before it's too late

Data: Pantry and Larder; Note: Ideal conditions defined as a late sunset, maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88°F, minimal chance of rain, 25% cloud cover and a slight breeze; Map: Axios Visuals

Our cookout days are dwindling, but this Memorial Day weekend may provide your last best shot for ideal barbecue weather, according to a new analysis from food research company Pantry and Larder.

The big picture: A five-year review of summer weather data found the optimal date for a barbecue in Phoenix and Tucson is tomorrow.

Mesa's perfect date is Sunday.

How it works: Pantry and Larder determined ideal weather conditions include:

A maximum feels-like temperature of 88.

25% cloud cover and low rain chances

A slight breeze

1 spicy thing: If you're in charge of the cookout menu this weekend, might we suggest some grilled jalapeño poppers?