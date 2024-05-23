It's a three-day weekend, so get out there and do something fun! We've got some suggestions if you need them.
Phoenix Fan Fusion
Release your inner geek with this Comic Con-style event at the Phoenix Convention Center featuring costume contests, game tournaments, workshops, fan panels and celebrities.
- Tickets starting at $39 for Friday and Sunday and $59 for Saturday.
💦 Foam Frenzy
Beat the heat with this family-friendly foam party, featuring water squirter battles and fire truck photo ops at the Arizona Boardwalk near Scottsdale. Saturday through Monday, 10am-1pm.
🍹 Scottsdale Margarita Fest
Drink up and sample a dozen varieties of Arizona's favorite tequila-based drink at Wasted Grain in Old Town Scottsdale. Saturday, 2-5:30pm.
🎸 Nirvana Mania
Grab your favorite flannel shirt and party like it's 1993 with this Nirvana tribute band at Chandler's SanTan Gardens. Saturday, 6-9:30pm.
- Tickets start at $12, kids 12 and under are free.
🇺🇸 Avondale Memorial Day ceremony
Honor our veterans with a flag ceremony, exhibits and musical tribute on Memorial Day at Avondale's Civic Center Amphitheater.