It's a three-day weekend, so get out there and do something fun! We've got some suggestions if you need them.

Phoenix Fan Fusion

Release your inner geek with this Comic Con-style event at the Phoenix Convention Center featuring costume contests, game tournaments, workshops, fan panels and celebrities.

Tickets starting at $39 for Friday and Sunday and $59 for Saturday.

💦 Foam Frenzy

Beat the heat with this family-friendly foam party, featuring water squirter battles and fire truck photo ops at the Arizona Boardwalk near Scottsdale. Saturday through Monday, 10am-1pm.

Free!

🍹 Scottsdale Margarita Fest

Drink up and sample a dozen varieties of Arizona's favorite tequila-based drink at Wasted Grain in Old Town Scottsdale. Saturday, 2-5:30pm.

Tickets starting at $29.

🎸 Nirvana Mania

Grab your favorite flannel shirt and party like it's 1993 with this Nirvana tribute band at Chandler's SanTan Gardens. Saturday, 6-9:30pm.

Tickets start at $12, kids 12 and under are free.

🇺🇸 Avondale Memorial Day ceremony

Honor our veterans with a flag ceremony, exhibits and musical tribute on Memorial Day at Avondale's Civic Center Amphitheater.