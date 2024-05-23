Chips & salsa: Curling in the desert

🥌 Lane Park, which opened in Old Town Scottsdale this week, will be the first U.S. bar or restaurant to have indoor "bar style" curling. (Phoenix Business Journal)

📱 GOP congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh referred to election deniers as "crazies" in texts with campaign rival Blake Masters. (AZcentral)

🏛 The State Bar of Arizona asked a judge to suspend Kari Lake attorney Bryan Blehm's law license over a false claim he made in a lawsuit challenging the 2022 election results. (Votebeat)

🏀 The Phoenix Suns announced the creation of their new NBA G League affiliate, the Valley Suns, who will play in Tempe. (12 News)