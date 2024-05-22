The Maricopa County GOP is going to court to challenge election officials' insistence that it's too late to add a name to the primary ballot after West Valley Republicans chose someone to replace a House candidate who had withdrawn from the race. Why it matters: Democrats have high hopes of taking control of the Arizona House for the first time since 1966, and Republicans have only one candidate for the two seats in deep-red Legislative District 29.

Two candidates are running write-in campaigns, but there's a risk that neither of them could get enough votes in the July 30 primary to appear on the general election ballot.

Republicans have a one-vote majority in the House and can't afford to lose a safe seat in a heavily GOP district.

State of play: The Maricopa County Republican Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against county officials, asking a judge to place James Taylor's name on the ballot for the primary.

Friction point: The Secretary of State's Office rejected the party's submission of Taylor's name last Friday on the grounds that Maricopa County had set May 13 as the deadline to make ballot changes.

Ballots haven't been printed yet, but the "ballot building" process for more than 30,000 ballot styles began May 14, the county told Axios earlier this month.

Yes, but: State Rep. Alex Kolodin (R-Scottsdale), the attorney who filed the lawsuit, noted that state law sets the actual printing of ballots as the deadline.

Catch up quick: Rep. Austin Smith (R-Surprise) withdrew his candidacy amid a legal challenge alleging forged signatures on his nominating petition.

That left the GOP with only one candidate for LD29's two House seats, prompting Taylor and Amy Heusted to run as write-in candidates.

Democrats faced a similar situation in solidly liberal Legislative District 8 when Rep. Melody Hernandez (D-Tempe) withdrew her Senate candidacy due to a legal challenge.

Between the lines: Democrats realized the week before the May 13 deadline that state law permitted them to simply appoint a replacement for a withdrawn candidate in the primary.

They nominated Lauren Kuby, a former Tempe City Council member, to replace Hernandez.

Republicans met several days later to nominate Taylor, but that was after the ballot deadline.

Kolodin told Axios no one realized parties could replace withdrawn primary candidates until the Secretary of State's Office confirmed it for the Democrats. He said LD29 Republicans moved as quickly as possible once they learned.

The other side: The county told Axios it can't comment on pending litigation.