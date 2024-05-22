Chips & salsa: Hobbs signs housing bills

🏘 Gov. Katie Hobbs signed two bills requiring larger cities to permit accessory dwelling units and middle housing like duplexes and triplexes. (Capitol Times)

🔥 The Wildcat Fire in Tonto National Forest north of Phoenix was 23% contained as of Monday night. (KTAR)

💸 Former ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada sued the head coach and boosters at the University of Florida claiming they defrauded him out of a $13.85 million NIL deal. (Arizona Sports)

A Pima County jury convicted former UofA grad student Murad Dervish of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of professor Thomas Meixner. (Associated Press)