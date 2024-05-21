Arizona Diamondbacks hero "Bee Guy" will get his own bobblehead

A rendering of "The Bee Guy" Matt Hilton's bobblehead. Courtesy of: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Matt Hilton — the hero beekeeper who salvaged a D-Backs game last month with his speedy removal of a bee colony behind home plate — will be honored for his service with a special edition bobblehead. The big picture: The bobblehead will feature the smiling pest control specialist with his arms extended as he prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch (which he did after removing the colony on April 30).

In front of him will be a small bee, also with a bobbling head, per the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is producing the bobblehead.

Zoom in: You can pre-order the bobbleheads online for $30. They're expected to ship in November.

Stunning stat: Topps also released a special edition Matt Hilton baseball card earlier this month, and sold 16,946 of them in the first 24 hours. They're now sold out.