May 21, 2024 - News

Chips & salsa: New East Valley police task force

headshot
Illustration of an Axios logo-shaped tortilla chip and salsa.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🚔 Police departments in eight East Valley cities are poised to create a regional task force to investigate use-of-force incidents and officer-involved shootings. (AZcentral)

💻 ASU is switching to remote classes for its Tempe campus until further notice due to flooding at its Central Plant facility, which houses pumps that distribute cool water. (12 News)

📖 Handwritten notes by poet John Milton were discovered in a book at Burton Barr Central Library. (KJZZ)

🍕 Federal Pizza will open its second Valley location, at the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment, in 2025. (Phoenix New Times)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more