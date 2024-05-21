Chips & salsa: New East Valley police task force

🚔 Police departments in eight East Valley cities are poised to create a regional task force to investigate use-of-force incidents and officer-involved shootings. (AZcentral)

💻 ASU is switching to remote classes for its Tempe campus until further notice due to flooding at its Central Plant facility, which houses pumps that distribute cool water. (12 News)

📖 Handwritten notes by poet John Milton were discovered in a book at Burton Barr Central Library. (KJZZ)

🍕 Federal Pizza will open its second Valley location, at the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment, in 2025. (Phoenix New Times)