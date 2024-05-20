Data: Realtor.com, Cox Automotive; Note: Among 100 biggest metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals Phoenix is among the better cities in the U.S. if you want to charge your electric vehicle at home, though we've still got some catching up to do. Why it matters: Homes with electric vehicle chargers could hold greater resale value as more car buyers make the switch, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says.

By the numbers: Only 1.1% of homes for sale in the Valley in 2023 were equipped with electric vehicle chargers, according to a recent report by Realtor.com and Cox Automotive.

That ranked Phoenix as the 21st most EV-friendly city in the report, putting us on par with Las Vegas and Sarasota, Florida.

In Tucson, only 0.7% of home listings were EV-friendly.

The big picture: Access to at-home EV charging is a rare and increasingly desirable amenity nationwide.

Zoom in: Home chargers are more common in areas with high EV ownership rates.

The Phoenix area has yet to catch up with America's electric vehicle hotpots — a study from mobility analytics platform Replica showed Maricopa County ranks 127th in the U.S. when it comes to EV miles traveled per 1,000 residents.

Between the lines: Home chargers are often more convenient than public ones, and faster than charging cables that come with most EVs.

The typical installation runs between $548 and $1,382, per HomeAdvisor.

Note: Cox Automotive's parent company, Cox Enterprises, also owns Axios.