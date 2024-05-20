Chips & salsa: Rudy gets served
🏛 The Arizona AG's Office served Rudy Giuliani with notice of his indictment in the fake electors case Friday night. He was the final defendant to be served. (NBC News)
🔥 The Wildcat Fire in Tonto National Forest grew to at least 13,600 acres, prompting road closures. (12 News)
🗑 Phoenix is switching its bulk trash pickup schedule to an appointment system beginning Sept. 30. (KJZZ)
🗳 Sedona voters will decide the fate of a controversial program allowing workers to sleep in their cars in a park after opponents collected enough signatures to refer it to the ballot. (AZcentral)
