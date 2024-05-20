May 20, 2024 - News

Chips & salsa: Rudy gets served

Illustration of a gila monster eating tortilla chips and salsa.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🏛 The Arizona AG's Office served Rudy Giuliani with notice of his indictment in the fake electors case Friday night. He was the final defendant to be served. (NBC News)

🔥 The Wildcat Fire in Tonto National Forest grew to at least 13,600 acres, prompting road closures. (12 News)

🗑 Phoenix is switching its bulk trash pickup schedule to an appointment system beginning Sept. 30. (KJZZ)

🗳 Sedona voters will decide the fate of a controversial program allowing workers to sleep in their cars in a park after opponents collected enough signatures to refer it to the ballot. (AZcentral)

