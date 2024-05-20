May 20, 2024 - News

Chart du jour: Frequent-flier Cardinals

Table showing the total mileage NFL teams will travel in the 2024-25 regular season. The Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will travel the most, each over 25,000 total miles in their road games.
The Arizona Cardinals will travel more than 21,000 miles to face their opponents this season, according to Bookies.com.

  • That's more travel than the majority of NFL teams but less than any other NFC West team.

Zoom in: The Cards kick off the 2024 season at the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

