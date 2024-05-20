Chart du jour: Frequent-flier Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will travel more than 21,000 miles to face their opponents this season, according to Bookies.com.
- That's more travel than the majority of NFL teams but less than any other NFC West team.
Zoom in: The Cards kick off the 2024 season at the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more