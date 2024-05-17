May 17, 2024 - News

Pic du jour: Arizona's court watchers

Congressional members standing behind a gate while Donald Trump stands blurred in the foreground.

U.S. Reps Andy Biggs (middle) and Eli Crane (far right) watch former President Trump arrive to court. Photo: Jeenah Moon-Pool/Getty Images

Among the handful of GOP congressional members who traveled to New York to support former President Trump during his hush money trial yesterday were Arizona's own Andy Biggs and Eli Crane.

  • The congressmen are among the former president's most ardent supporters.
