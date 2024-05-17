Chips & salsa: Driver killed in TSMC accident
A truck driver was killed in an accident at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. construction site Wednesday after a tank containing waste material exploded. (AZcentral)
🚈 Phoenix is reconsidering a light rail extension into west Phoenix five years after the city council rejected a similar plan opposed by local businesses. (KJZZ)
✈️ American Airlines will add more daily flights from Sky Harbor to Cancún and Puerto Vallarta starting Nov. 5. (Phoenix Business Journal)
