5 things to do in Phoenix this weekend, including Boots in the Park

Get your calendar out, it's time to plan your weekend!

🌼 Sunflower Days

Mesa's Vertuccio Farms is hosting an inaugural sunflower festival with flower picking, photo opportunities and a petting zoo. The event starts Friday and runs each weekend through June 2.

Tickets are $10.

💧 Take Me to the Water Festival

Learn about the once-segregated Washington-Escobedo Neighborhood with visual artist booths, singers, storytellers, drummers and dancers.

10am-3pm Saturday at the Plaza at Mesa City Center; free.

💃 The 90s Crawl

Oh, snap! Relive the '90s with a themed bar crawl through Old Town Scottsdale. Admission includes three vouchers for penny drinks at participating locations.

3-8pm Saturday; Tickets start at $20.

🧪 Prom: A Science Soiree

It's prom but for grown-ups. The Arizona Science Center invites you to enjoy a night of silent disco, spiked punch and fairytale-themed activities.

General admission is $30.

👢 Boots in the Park

Kane Brown headlines Sunday's country festival at Tempe Beach Park. Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will also perform.