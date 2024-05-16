5 things to do in Phoenix this weekend, including Boots in the Park
Get your calendar out, it's time to plan your weekend!
🌼 Sunflower Days
Mesa's Vertuccio Farms is hosting an inaugural sunflower festival with flower picking, photo opportunities and a petting zoo. The event starts Friday and runs each weekend through June 2.
💧 Take Me to the Water Festival
Learn about the once-segregated Washington-Escobedo Neighborhood with visual artist booths, singers, storytellers, drummers and dancers.
- 10am-3pm Saturday at the Plaza at Mesa City Center; free.
💃 The 90s Crawl
Oh, snap! Relive the '90s with a themed bar crawl through Old Town Scottsdale. Admission includes three vouchers for penny drinks at participating locations.
- 3-8pm Saturday; Tickets start at $20.
🧪 Prom: A Science Soiree
It's prom but for grown-ups. The Arizona Science Center invites you to enjoy a night of silent disco, spiked punch and fairytale-themed activities.
- General admission is $30.
👢 Boots in the Park
Kane Brown headlines Sunday's country festival at Tempe Beach Park. Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will also perform.
- Gates open at 2pm; tickets available from $99.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more