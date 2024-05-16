Chips & salsa: Where in the world is Rudy?

👀 The Arizona Attorney General's Office has been unable to locate Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and serve him with notice that he must appear in court May 21. He's one of 18 people charged in the state's fake electors criminal case. (AZcentral)

🥊 Phoenix renamed part of Fillmore Street as Michael Carbajal Way to honor the six-time world champion boxer from Arizona. (KJZZ)

⚾ The Chicago Cubs plan to build a 22,000-square-foot pitching lab at their spring training facility in Mesa. It will house four pitching areas, a sprint track and video room. (Phoenix Business Journal)