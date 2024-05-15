May 15, 2024 - News

Chips & salsa: Federal Waymo investigation

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🤖 The National Highway Safety Administration announced it will investigate Waymo over driving issues involving its robotaxis, including at least eight reported incidents in Arizona. (AZcentral)

🚂 Scottsdale is updating the iconic McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park to include a 10,000-square-foot indoor play structure and a 5,000-square-foot splash pad. (Arizona's Family)

🧒 A group of Democratic state lawmakers asked Attorney General Kris Mayes for a legal opinion as to whether people running for office can use campaign funds for child care. (Arizona Mirror)

