3 hours ago - News

Chips & salsa: Cruise goes driverless

headshot
Animated illustration of a cactus with arms and legs walking in front of a desert scene.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🤖 Cruise will begin testing two of its vehicles in autonomous mode on Valley streets this week. A safety operator will sit behind the wheel in case of an emergency. (TechCrunch)

🤑 Former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim sold his Chandler mansion for more than $6 million. (AZcentral)

📺 GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake is planning a $10 million ad blitz, which will begin this month with a cable, broadcast and digital ad focused on immigration and the southern border. (Axios)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more