Chips & salsa: Cruise goes driverless

🤖 Cruise will begin testing two of its vehicles in autonomous mode on Valley streets this week. A safety operator will sit behind the wheel in case of an emergency. (TechCrunch)

🤑 Former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim sold his Chandler mansion for more than $6 million. (AZcentral)

📺 GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake is planning a $10 million ad blitz, which will begin this month with a cable, broadcast and digital ad focused on immigration and the southern border. (Axios)