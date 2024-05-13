The class of 2024 has its sights set on Scottsdale jobs

We know the youths love to visit Scottsdale, but a new report shows they want to work there, too.
The big picture: Scottsdale saw one of the biggest increases in the share of job applications from new college grads, according to a new survey from Handshake, the campus recruitment website.
Between the lines: The class of 2024 — which Axios has dubbed "the bummer generation" because of how COVID-19 warped the seminal events of their young lives — just wants stability and a comfortable income, thank you.
Job security, work/life balance, and the ability to live near family and friends are the top considerations for the class of 2024, Handshake's opinion survey and job applications data show.