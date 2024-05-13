The class of 2024 has its sights set on Scottsdale jobs

Data: Handshake; Chart: Axios Visuals

We know the youths love to visit Scottsdale, but a new report shows they want to work there, too.

The big picture: Scottsdale saw one of the biggest increases in the share of job applications from new college grads, according to a new survey from Handshake, the campus recruitment website.

Between the lines: The class of 2024 — which Axios has dubbed "the bummer generation" because of how COVID-19 warped the seminal events of their young lives — just wants stability and a comfortable income, thank you.

Job security, work/life balance, and the ability to live near family and friends are the top considerations for the class of 2024, Handshake's opinion survey and job applications data show.

The bottom line: Scottsdale checks a lot of those boxes. It's seen one of the largest rates of job growth in the nation, boasts a high median income and has plentiful entertainment and recreation options.