🏀 The Phoenix Suns hired former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach. (ESPN)

👮 ASU placed its campus police chief on paid administrative leave while it investigates complaints about how police treated pro-Palestinian protesters who established an encampment on campus late last month. (New York Times)

🏠Grand Canyon University will leave the WAC for the West Coast Conference in 2025. (CBS Sports)