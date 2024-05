🧑‍⚖️ The seven young men accused of killing 16-year-old Preston Lord will face trial in July 2025, a judge ruled yesterday. Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom, but they cannot show defendants' faces. (AZcentral)

🚨 Human remains found near Flagstaff in 1975 were identified as Gerald Francis Long, a Vietnam veteran from Minnesota. (NBC News)

🛬 Phoenix has begun the process for adding a terminal to Sky Harbor, but it isn't expected to open until at least 2037. (Phoenix Business Journal)