💃 Pics to go: Who wore it best?
Attention, Anna Wintour: We have a few recommendations for next year's Met Gala invite list.
The Arizona Humane Society posted photos of three of its shelter pups donning outfits remarkably similar to those worn by some of the star attendees of Monday night's Met Gala.
- "Who wore it best?" the organization asked on Instagram.
🐶 Our response: Is that even a question?
Zoom in: You can adopt these trend-setting dogs and their pals for free through Friday.
- The Bissell Pet Foundation is covering the adoption fees for all dogs 6 months and older.
