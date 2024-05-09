Chips & salsa: Take it slow, Tempe

🚗 Tempe may reduce speed limits on First Street and College, Mill and Southern avenues by 5-10 mph. (KJZZ)

🔥 The Flying Bucket Fire was 50% contained yesterday after burning about 4,000 acres between Gila Bend and the city of Maricopa. (KTAR)

🦠 The newest subvariant of COVID-19, known as FLiRT, has been detected in Arizona. (AZcentral)

👮 The Phoenix Police Department is changing its overtime pay rules after a news report revealed that more than two dozen officers received over $10,000 in overtime pay in January. (ABC15)