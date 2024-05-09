53 mins ago - News

Chips & salsa: Take it slow, Tempe

headshot
Illustration of a rattlesnake that has swallowed the Axios logo.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🚗 Tempe may reduce speed limits on First Street and College, Mill and Southern avenues by 5-10 mph. (KJZZ)

🔥 The Flying Bucket Fire was 50% contained yesterday after burning about 4,000 acres between Gila Bend and the city of Maricopa. (KTAR)

🦠 The newest subvariant of COVID-19, known as FLiRT, has been detected in Arizona. (AZcentral)

👮 The Phoenix Police Department is changing its overtime pay rules after a news report revealed that more than two dozen officers received over $10,000 in overtime pay in January. (ABC15)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more