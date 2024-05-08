Chips & salsa: New Griner memoir
📙 Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner reflects on her time in a Russian prison in her new memoir, "Coming Home." (Axios)
🎒 Arizona schools will stock Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. (12 News)
🏛 The judge in Stephen Richer's defamation suit against Kari Lake ordered discovery to proceed through late August after Lake forfeited her right to defend herself in court. (AZcentral)
🎤 Gilbert's McKenna Faith Breinholt was eliminated from "American Idol." (KTAR)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more