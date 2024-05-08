3 hours ago - News

Chips & salsa: New Griner memoir

📙 Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner reflects on her time in a Russian prison in her new memoir, "Coming Home." (Axios)

🎒 Arizona schools will stock Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. (12 News)

🏛 The judge in Stephen Richer's defamation suit against Kari Lake ordered discovery to proceed through late August after Lake forfeited her right to defend herself in court. (AZcentral)

🎤 Gilbert's McKenna Faith Breinholt was eliminated from "American Idol." (KTAR)

