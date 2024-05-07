4 hours ago - News

👀 Stat du jour: 6% of six states

A map shows the swing states that may decide the 2024 presidential election. Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia are highlighted in purple.
Data: Cook Political Report. Map: Axios Visuals

The titanic Biden-Trump election likely will be decided by roughly 6% of voters in just six states — including Arizona, according to top strategists in both parties.

Zoom in: The Trump campaign is talking to that 6% of persuadable voters when it hammers immigration, crime and inflation.

