Chips & salsa: Gin, juice and football
🏈 Rapper Snoop Dogg is the new sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, which will be known as the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. (ESPN)
📹 Sen. Anthony Kern's Senate broadcast equipment privileges were revoked by Senate President Warren Petersen after Kern used it for an appearance on a white nationalist's talk show. (Arizona Mirror)
🙅 Peoria Mayor Jason Beck is facing criticism for blocking public discussion of city business. (AZcentral)
💰 A north Scottsdale ZIP code has replaced Paradise Valley as the Phoenix area's top ZIP for household wealth. (Phoenix Business Journal)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more