Chips & salsa: Gin, juice and football

🏈 Rapper Snoop Dogg is the new sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, which will be known as the ​​Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. (ESPN)

📹 Sen. Anthony Kern's Senate broadcast equipment privileges were revoked by Senate President Warren Petersen after Kern used it for an appearance on a white nationalist's talk show. (Arizona Mirror)

🙅 Peoria Mayor Jason Beck is facing criticism for blocking public discussion of city business. (AZcentral)

💰 A north Scottsdale ZIP code has replaced Paradise Valley as the Phoenix area's top ZIP for household wealth. (Phoenix Business Journal)