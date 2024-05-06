Chips & salsa: Yellen talks Bidenomics in Mesa

🤑 U.S. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen touted President Biden's economic policies during a visit to Mesa Community College on Saturday. (AZcentral)

🚧 The Phoenix City Council awarded $337,000 in rehabilitation grants to ​​the historic Yaun Ah Gim Groceries and First Baptist Church. (Phoenix Business Journal)

🗣 Scottsdale will consider three proposed anti-noise ordinances targeted at short-term rentals. (KTAR)

🥪 New owners took over Old Station Sub Shop, whose previous owners were part of the lawsuit that forced Phoenix to clear out the downtown homeless encampment known as "the Zone." (ABC15)