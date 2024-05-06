🤑 Big ticket sale

Hey, live music fans! Live Nation's Concert Week promotion arrives this week with $25 tickets to some of this summer and fall's hottest acts.

How it works: From Wednesday through May 14, the online ticket distributor will list eligible events on its Concert Week webpage.

T-Mobile and Rakuten customers will have early access starting tomorrow.

Zoom in: More than 100 Valley shows will be included in the sale, including:

Happy hunting! Send us a note if you score tickets to one of your favorites.