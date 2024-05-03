Chips & salsa: "Goons" considered hybrid gang

👮 Police officials announced yesterday the "Gilbert Goons" group is officially considered a "hybrid criminal gang." However, there's not enough evidence to charge members with gang participation or assistance. (AZcentral)

Hybrid gangs often use social media and don't have the defined leadership and formal rules of a traditional street gang.

📺 Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner recounted the "mistake" that led to her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia during a 20/20 interview last night. (ABC News)

💲 A 19-story office building at Monroe Street and First Avenue in downtown Phoenix hit the market this week at $24 million. (Phoenix Business Journal)