15 mins ago - News

Chips & salsa: "Goons" considered hybrid gang

headshot
Illustration of a margarita with a lime that is shining like the sun.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

👮 Police officials announced yesterday the "Gilbert Goons" group is officially considered a "hybrid criminal gang." However, there's not enough evidence to charge members with gang participation or assistance. (AZcentral)

  • Hybrid gangs often use social media and don't have the defined leadership and formal rules of a traditional street gang.

📺 Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner recounted the "mistake" that led to her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia during a 20/20 interview last night. (ABC News)

💲 A 19-story office building at Monroe Street and First Avenue in downtown Phoenix hit the market this week at $24 million. (Phoenix Business Journal)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more