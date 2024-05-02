Chips & salsa: "Goons" budget hit

💸 The Gilbert Police Department is facing a $2.3 million budget shortfall in part because of the added workload from the "Gilbert Goons" teen violence cases. (AZcentral)

🥕 A Whole Foods will replace the Fry's Food Stores location at Indian School and Miller roads in Scottsdale, which is closing at the end of the month. (Phoenix Business Journal)

🐝 Topps released a limited edition trading card of the specialist who removed a swarm of bees above home plate before Tuesday night's Diamondbacks game. (Sports Illustrated)