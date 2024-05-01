✈️ You tell us: Proposed Southwest seating switch

Southwest Airlines' unique open-seating policy is beloved by some passengers and despised by others — and it may soon be coming to an end.

The big picture: The airline — one of the most popular at Sky Harbor — is "very seriously studying" seating and boarding changes, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told investors last week, per the Washington Post.

Assigning seats would allow the airline to charge more for premium spots.

