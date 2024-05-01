1 hour ago - News

✈️ You tell us: Proposed Southwest seating switch

A Southwest airplane.

Southwest Airlines may end its signature open-seating policy. Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines' unique open-seating policy is beloved by some passengers and despised by others — and it may soon be coming to an end.

The big picture: The airline — one of the most popular at Sky Harbor — is "very seriously studying" seating and boarding changes, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told investors last week, per the Washington Post.

  • Assigning seats would allow the airline to charge more for premium spots.

Zoom in: How do you feel about the potential change? Would it make you more or less likely to fly Southwest? Hit reply and we may include your input in a future story.

