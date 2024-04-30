2 hours ago - News

Chips & salsa: Little Miss tries chicken

headshot
Illustration of an Axios logo-shaped tortilla chip and salsa.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🍗 The owners of Little Miss BBQ opened Full Speed Chicken and Ribs on Roosevelt Row over the weekend. The menu includes fried chicken, pork ribs and buttermilk biscuits. (AZcentral)

🧑‍🎤 Billie Eilish will bring her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on Dec. 13. The general public ticket sale starts Friday. (Axios)

⛷️ Arizona Snowbowl got more than 30 inches of snow over the weekend, just in time for its final two days of the ski season this Saturday and Sunday. (KTAR)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more