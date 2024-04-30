Chips & salsa: Little Miss tries chicken

🍗 The owners of Little Miss BBQ opened Full Speed Chicken and Ribs on Roosevelt Row over the weekend. The menu includes fried chicken, pork ribs and buttermilk biscuits. (AZcentral)

🧑‍🎤 Billie Eilish will bring her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on Dec. 13. The general public ticket sale starts Friday. (Axios)

⛷️ Arizona Snowbowl got more than 30 inches of snow over the weekend, just in time for its final two days of the ski season this Saturday and Sunday. (KTAR)