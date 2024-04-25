Apr 25, 2024 - News

5. 📷 Where in the Valley?

A cupcake shaped building topped with several crosses.

Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Welcome to another edition of "Where in the Valley?"

How it works: We show you something cool. You tell us where it is.

  • The first reader who names the spot gets a shout-out in the newsletter.

You tell us: Where in the Valley can you find this cupcake-shaped building?

Flashback: No one correctly identified our April 4 photo, which was taken at Queen Creek Olive Mill.

