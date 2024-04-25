Apr 25, 2024 - News

4. Chips & salsa: Randolph gets historic designation

Illustration of a coyote with hiking gear next to the words "Chips and Salsa."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

📜 The Randolph Townsite Historic District, Arizona's oldest historically Black community, southeast of Phoenix, was added to the National Register of Historic Places. (KTAR)

🏄 Cannon Beach — a 38-acre water park with a stationary surfing wave, a tide pool, a diving cliff and more — will open in Mesa this summer. (AZcentral)

🏨 Castle Hot Springs, The Hermosa Inn, Mountain Shadows Resort, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain and Tanque Verde Ranch made Travel + Leisure's global list of top 500 hotels and resorts. (Phoenix Business Journal)

