4. Chips & salsa: Randolph gets historic designation

📜 The Randolph Townsite Historic District, Arizona's oldest historically Black community, southeast of Phoenix, was added to the National Register of Historic Places. (KTAR)

🏄 Cannon Beach — a 38-acre water park with a stationary surfing wave, a tide pool, a diving cliff and more — will open in Mesa this summer. (AZcentral)

🏨 Castle Hot Springs, The Hermosa Inn, Mountain Shadows Resort, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain and Tanque Verde Ranch made Travel + Leisure's global list of top 500 hotels and resorts. (Phoenix Business Journal)