3. 👀 All eyes on Marvin Harrison Jr.

Many Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping the team will snag star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 draft pick they earned from last year's lackluster season.

The big picture: The Cards need improvement at several positions, but perhaps none so glaring as wide receiver, where DeAndre Hopkins' exit last year left quarterback Kyler Murray without a high-impact target.

Driving the news: The NFL draft kicks off tonight.

Meet Marvin: Harrison is a two-time unanimous All-American who last year was named the most outstanding receiver in college football.

His father, Marvin Harrison, was a Hall of Fame receiver for the Indianapolis Colts from 1996 to 2008.

What they're saying: "This feels like one of the best win-win scenarios the franchise has seen in their history, as Harrison Jr. is an all-world talent who won't waste any time becoming one of the best receivers in the last 10 years for Arizona," All Cardinals wrote.

Between the lines: The Cardinals also have a second first-round pick (No. 27) from a trade with the Texans last year, but pundits are split on what position they'll target.