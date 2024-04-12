19 hours ago - News

Chips and salsa: NHL preps for a Coyotes move

🏒 The NHL is preparing a contingency plan that would relocate the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City. (ESPN)

🚔 The Phoenix Police Department fired an officer for the 2022 shooting death of a man who was throwing rocks at officers. (AZcentral)

🏨 Bisbee's historic Copper Queen Hotel, built in 1902, is for sale. (KGUN9)

