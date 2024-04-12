19 hours ago - News
Chips and salsa: NHL preps for a Coyotes move
🏒 The NHL is preparing a contingency plan that would relocate the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City. (ESPN)
🚔 The Phoenix Police Department fired an officer for the 2022 shooting death of a man who was throwing rocks at officers. (AZcentral)
🏨 Bisbee's historic Copper Queen Hotel, built in 1902, is for sale. (KGUN9)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.