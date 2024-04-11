Apr 11, 2024 - News

Chips & salsa: Suggs faces charges

Former ASU star Terrell Suggs was arrested on charges of threatening and intimidating after police say he pointed a gun out of a car window during a dispute at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale. (ESPN)

🏛 The Phoenix City Council appointed Carlos Galindo-Elvira to fill a vacant seat. (KJZZ)

🏒 Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega walked back some of his criticism of the proposed Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix near the border with Scottsdale. (AZcentral)

