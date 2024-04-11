Apr 11, 2024 - News
Chips & salsa: Suggs faces charges
Former ASU star Terrell Suggs was arrested on charges of threatening and intimidating after police say he pointed a gun out of a car window during a dispute at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale. (ESPN)
🏛 The Phoenix City Council appointed Carlos Galindo-Elvira to fill a vacant seat. (KJZZ)
🏒 Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega walked back some of his criticism of the proposed Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix near the border with Scottsdale. (AZcentral)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Phoenix in your inbox.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.