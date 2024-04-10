24 hours ago - News
Chips & salsa: The Caitlin Clark effect
🏗️ The new owners of Al Beadle's White Gates house withdrew the request to demolish the property — temporarily.
- The owners' attorney said they still plan to raze it but will work with the city of Phoenix to "come to an understanding" about the future of the house. (Phoenix Business Journal)
🏀 The Phoenix Mercury released tickets for their June matchup against the Indiana Fever on Monday with the expectation that Iowa star Caitlin Clark will be drafted by the Fever. Prices are already higher than normal. (AZcentral)
🤖 Cruise, General Motors' robotaxi company, will resume testing in Phoenix — with a driver behind the wheel, for now.
- The company stopped U.S. testing in October after one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian struck by another car in San Francisco. (Tech Crunch)
